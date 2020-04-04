Tiger King's Jeff Lowe says Netflix will be releasing another episode of the new viral docu-series.

Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

Lowe broke the news to L.A. Dodgers' star Justin Turner for a cameo video message. He claims Netflix producers will be filming at his house, Sunday, and the episode will then be available to stream next week.

“Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. They’re filming here tomorrow,” Lowe said. “Take care, stay safe, and put your mask on.”

Earlier this week, Netflix released a clip from an interview with the show's star, Joe Exotic, on the company's Twitter. "You know it would be nice if I could actually see me being famous out there, but I've seen these same four walls for a year and a half now," he says in the video.

Exotic goes on to show remorse for some of his past decisions: "Go sit in a cage with your animals for a week. I mean, when I left the zoo and I sent my chimpanzees to the sanctuary in Florida and imagined what my chimpanzees went through for 18 years, I -- I'm ashamed of myself,” he says.

[Via]