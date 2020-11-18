mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tierra Whack Serves Up A Platter Of "Peppers And Onions"

Mitch Findlay
November 18, 2020 16:09
Tierra Whack gets real over some bouncy production from Pop & Oak on dynamic new single "Peppers And Onions."


Tierra Whack may seldom stay in place for more than a few minutes at a time, but somehow, the multitalented rapper has found a way to leave lasting impressions. Today she has come through to deliver a pair of new singles, following up the hauntingly lonely "Feel Good" with a healthy serving of "Peppers And Onions." A little longer than its counterpart, this track finds Whack a little more comfortably in her bag, fueled by a bouncy whistle-driven instrumental from Pop & Oak.

"Make a phone call home to the ones I love, shit crazy out here, have you high off drugs," she raps, her cadence blending nicely with the beat. "To be  real man, I thought about pullin’ the plug, so I can go fly high with the ones above." An alarming declaration, made all the more unsettling through its juxtaposition with the whimsical music behind it -- but such is the Whack way, and a testament to her ability to subvert emotional expectation. 

Check it out for yourself below, especially if you've been starving for some new music from Tierra Whack. Though she has kept the balling rolling since Whack World, the time feels nigh for something a bit more substantial from the Philadelphia artist. Who knows -- perhaps 2021 will see the arrival of a full-length follow-up, but for now "Peppers And Onions" will have to satisfy those cravings. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Make a phone call home to the ones I love 
Shit crazy out here, have you high off drugs 
To be real man, I thought about pullin’ the plug 
So I can go fly high with the ones above 
I don’t wanna be judged I wanna be me
Even though we buy chains, we just wanna be free

