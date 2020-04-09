Thutmose Is Back With "Fashionably Late"

Since making an impact in 2018, Thutmose made rounds with opening slots on Billie Eilish's tour, appearing on the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Into The Spider Verse, and recently collaborating with artists like Rema, Tory Lanez, Becky G, and Keke Palmer. With the wide range of artist that he's collaborated with, he's shown his ability to smoothly transition from one genre to another without sounding contrived.

Today, he returns with his latest single, "Fashionably Late." Using a spacey and atmospheric beat as his backdrop, Thutmose dives into his vices as the worlds of fashion and lust intertwine with each other. Though it follows the afrobeats infused single, "Love In The Morning," the Nigerian influences still seep into his latest song but far more subtly.

Putting his own spin of the merge of R&B and hip-hop, Thutmose's latest record is another glimpse into what he has in store.

Quotable Lyrics

Know you want to get it on

Now you wanna wait

Don't make me arrive to the flex

Fashionably late