Terrance Ferguson was a sophomore in the NBA back in 2018 and in September of that year, he was accused of rape in Oklahoma. According to the woman who accused him, the alleged transgression took place at a house party. Over the past couple of years, Oklahoma prosecutors have been investigating the case and deliberating on whether or not they are going to press any charges against the NBA star.

According to a new report from The Oklahoman, the district attorney has decided to shelve the case due to the fact that there is a lack of evidence. Now, Ferguson will be able to continue his NBA career without any legal troubles hanging over his head.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“Terrance Ferguson is a very respectful young man who has recently had to defend himself regarding some false allegations,” Ferguson's attorney said. “He cooperated fully with the investigation and appreciates the professionalism of the investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department and Mr. Prater’s office, which has declined to file charges. He continues to deny any wrongdoing and is looking forward to having this experience behind him.”

Ferguson is now in his third full year with the Oklahoma City Thunder and has been one of their more reliable bench players, tallying an average of 4.2 points per game.

