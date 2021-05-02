mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Thunder Suffer Worst Home Loss In NBA History After Losing By 57-Points To The Pacers

By
  May 02, 2021 19:35
Pacers, Thunder, Loss
Andy Lyons / Getty Images
The Thunder suffered the worst home loss in NBA history, Saturday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered the largest home loss in NBA history, Saturday, after losing by a 57-point margin to the Indiana Pacers. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault called the loss "embarrassing" after the game.

"It's embarrassing. I'm not gonna try to spin that," Daigneault told reporters. "We're still grateful to be playing basketball. Adversity tests the connection of the team. It tests everything. It squeezes you. It shows you who you are."

Pacers, ThunderAndy Lyons / Getty Images

To make matters worse for the Thunder, the Pacers were missing several key players including Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb, Myles Turner, and JaKarr Sampson. Pacers' Domantas Sabonis recorded a triple-double by halftime and finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds, and 14 assists.

"I told the guys after the game, you gotta get off your feet, get mentally, physically and emotionally zero and zero tomorrow morning," Daigneault said. "It's about turning the page and keeping the guys connected. And getting them back into the next moment and the next game. That's one we gotta flush."

The Thunder are now 21-43 and in 13th place in the Western Conference. They have lost 16 of their last 17 games and recently snapped a 14-game losing streak after beating the Celtics, Tuesday.

[Via]

Sports News thunder pacers NBA History Biggest loss Mark Daigeault Domantas Sabonis
