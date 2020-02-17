Kobe Bryant's presence was felt in Chicago this past weekend as the NBA honored the late, great Laker legend throughout the All Star Weekend.

In addition to wearing commemorative patches in honor of the lives lost in the tragic helicopter crash, the NBA also paid tribute to Kobe by renaming the All Star MVP trophy in his honor. Additionally, All Star Game participants donned Kobe's No. 24 and Gianna's No. 2 as Sunday's game came to a thrilling finish under the new Kobe-inspired format.

On top of all those on-court tributes to the Black Mamba, this incredible, custom Lamborghini was also spotted cruising the streets of Chicago during All Star Weekend. The purple and gold Lakers-themed Lambo includes imagery of Kobe and GiGi, including their jersey numbers and Kobe's logo, as well as the names of the other victims who were killed in the tragic helicopter crash.

Check out some detailed photos and videos of the custom car in the IG posts embedded below.