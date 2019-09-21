As time goes on, more and more people are attempting to be social media influencers, and for some, it is proving to be very profitable. Mikayla Saravia, a 21-year-old based in Florida, is proving this to be true after she made $99,500 in 2019, double what she made last year. So what’s her secret weapon? Her tongue. Ms. Saravia’s tongue is apparently 6.5 inches long, which usually attracts at least 100,000 likes per post, and can make her up to $3,000.

Aside from influencing, Saravia also has an online store where she sells t-shirts, PopSockets, and more, some of which feature illustrations of her tongue. She also has her own app and profits off of doing advertisements. In an interview with LAD Bible, the social media influencer wanted to make it clear that she is very down to earth. “Some people think people with a lot of followers are cocky and boujee but I'm pretty down to earth”, she said. Saravia also mentioned that her mother is her biggest influence and that she’s proud of her accomplishments, like owning her company.

Do you have a unique body feature like a long tongue, huge ears, or maybe two extra fingers? Try showing them off to the world, it could lead to two-million followers and $100,000!

[Via]