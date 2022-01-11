The Weeknd Shares New "Dawn FM" Music Video For "Gasoline"

The Weeknd releases the official music video for "Gasoline."

We're a little over a week into 2022 and we've already got a potential album of the year contender. The Weeknd came through on Friday with the release of his latest body of work, Dawn, FM.

As the rollout continues, the Canadian singer delivered a brand new video for "Gasoline" off of the project. The eerily captivating visual follows the release of "Sacrifice" which dropped on Friday to coincide with the album's release.

Serving as the follow-up to 2020s After Hours, The Weeknd said that Dawn, FM is the second part of a trilogy. "i wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?" he tweeted.

Check out the music video for The Weeknd's new music video for "Gasoline above." Sound off with your thoughts in the comments.