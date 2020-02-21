WWE legend The Undertaker will reportedly return to WWE television in early March to lay the foundation for his rumored Wrestlemania 36 feud against AJ Styles. According to WrestleNews, Undertaker specifically requested to work with Styles because he views him as the modern-day Shawn Michaels, a man that Taker had several legendary matches with.

Pro Sports Extra's Brad Shepard reports that the The Phenom vs Phenomenal One feud will kick off on the March 9th edition of Monday Night Raw, the night after WWE's Elimination Chamber PPV.

The Undertaker's most recent match came at the Extreme Rules PPV in July of 2019, where he partnered up with one of his former Wrestlemania opponents, Roman Reigns, to defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match. He also made a brief appearance on the September 10th edition of SmackDown and wound up choke slamming Sami Zayn to hell for interrupting his in-ring promo.

In addition to his Wrestlemania 36 match with Styles, rumors are swirling that the 54-year old legend will also be featured as part of the Survivor Series PPV, an event which will mark the 30th anniversary of his debut with the company. For now though, wrestling fans should mark their calendars for March 9th to see how The Deadman sets up his clash with Styles.

Gaye Gerard/Getty Images