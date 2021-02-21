Recently, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson claimed that he would be interested in running for President of the United States. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone, as Johnson has made these sorts of claims in the past. With Joe Biden in office for four years, the next election would be in 2024, and Johnson would definitely be eligible to run. Of course, finding support would be a completely different battle although his name recognition alone could get people excited.

During an interview with TMZ, fellow wrestler The Undertaker spoke about Johnson potentially running for President, and whether or not he thinks The Rock would do a good job. The Undertake was quite complimentary of Johnson and believes he could help bring the country together.

"I think so. He's so charming, he's so witty, I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for," Undertaker said when asked if The Rock could unite the country."I know that he has the charisma. Maybe all it would take would be 1 eyebrow, and he'd look at the left, raise the eyebrow. Look at the right, raise an eyebrow, and hit 'em with 'the People's Elbow.'"

While there is no telling whether or not The Rock will actually run, there is no denying that there are people out there who are ready to support him. He's someone that is universally liked, and sometimes that's all it takes to get elected.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

[Via]