The Simpsons is the most successful adult animated series on television. For over 30 years, Homer, Bart, Marge, Lisa, and Maggie, along with the zany characters from Springfield, have become household staples across the world, providing life lessons through their own mistakes. The show is older than most people who probably watch it but unfortunately, it looks like it might be coming to an end in the near future.

The show's composer, Danny Elfman, recently chopped it up with JOE where he shared some pretty sad news. Although they've continued to see success over the course of three seasons, it looks like they will finally hang up the towel after this season. “Well, from what I’ve heard, it is coming to an end. So, that argument will also come to an end… I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year," he said.

"All I can say is that I’m so flabbergasted and amazed that it has lasted as long as it did. So, you have to realize, when I scored The Simpsons, I wrote this crazy piece of music, and I expected no one would hear it because I really did not think the show had a chance in hell."

We'll have to see whether Elfman is correct. The Simpsons is approaching its 32nd season which could very well be their final one if Elfman's claims prove true.