The Rock, it turns out, may have been a bit of a gamer back in college.

In the new Sonic the Hedgehog trailer, Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, makes an off-hand joke about The Rock being president and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, himself, seems quite humbled by the moment.

"So crazy I used to love playing Sonic in college. Many moons later this... life can be so damn wildly unpredictable and surreal at times. 🤯," he wrote on Twitter Saturday night while quote-tweeting the trailer.

Sonic the Hedgehog will follow Sonic and his newfound best friend, a human named Tom Wachowski, as they work together to stop the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination.

The film also stars Jim Carrey as Robotnik and James Marsden as Wachowski.

Sonic the Hedgehog hits theaters on February 14th, 2020.

The Rock most recently starred in Jumanji: The Next Level and Hobbs & Shaw. He also stars in the upcoming Disney film Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. Perhaps, he'll be willing to make an appearance in a Sonic sequel.

Jungle Cruise will arrive in theaters on July 24th, 2020. Check out the trailer below.