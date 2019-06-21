The Notorious B.I.G's hit single, "Juicy" detailed his rags to riches story from his early days in Brooklyn to the lavish life he lived. Of course, it's been 25 years since the song's been released and gentrification has struck the Bed-Stuy neighborhood. According to The New York Post, the very "one-room shack" Biggie once rapped about on "Juicy" is has now been renovated and it's being rented out at a high price point.

Biggie's childhood home is now a three bedroom home in the gentrified neighborhood in Brooklyn that was once known as a hub for drugs. The unit he lived in is located on the third floor of 226 St. James Place. While it is a historical location in New York City, it's not the same place that it once was. Compass broker Fabienne Lecole said, “The apartment is iconic … a historical gem.”

“It’s so calm and residential now,” Lecole said. “It’s hard to imagine it’s the same street that he sang about with all the drugs and gunfire. It couldn’t be more different.”

The home apparently still has "intricate and historic details" of when Biggie used to live their including the windows and moldings. It went up for sale in 2013 and sold for $825K.

If you're looking of some historical value to your place of living, this might be your best bet -- if you got the dough.