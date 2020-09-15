Following its addition to the ever-expanding Disney empire, some said that Star Wars had overstayed its welcome. That the most recent trilogy had deviated too far from the original vision of George Lucas, that it was simply rehashing plotlines and struggling to do justice to the beloved characters of the classics. In truth, the critiques were legion, with even some of the film's stars displeased with how things played out. Yet out of nowhere came Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian, a Disney+ original series that quickly silenced some of the more vocal doubters.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Today marks the arrival of The Mandalorian's first official trailer (key word, official) for season 2, which looks to follow the further adventures of the titular bounty hunter and his adopted child, the creature that has come to be known as "Baby Yoda" -- even amidst the appalled cries of that inevitable guy reminding the world that it is not, in fact, related to Yoda at all. In any case, the unexpected partnership has made for a compelling and surprisingly emotional journey.

In the upcoming season, the scope appears to have widened -- as has the budget, with some of the special effects looking straight out of a big-screen Star Wars release. Though many of the plot details remain under wraps, a key name-drop of the Jedi seems to set the table for a familiar face to make a return; those keeping track have already seen the casting of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the former Padawan apprentice of Anakin Skywalker. And while Boba Fett has also been confirmed to be making a return appearance, he's also absent from this launch trailer. Be that as it may, Mandalorian season 2 is looking promising indeed -- keep an eye out for that one when it returns in October.