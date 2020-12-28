The Kid Laroi Drops Touching Video For "Tragic" With YoungBoy NBA

The Kid Laroi drops the video for "Tragic" with the help of YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

The Kid Laroi had his foot on the gas in 2020, and by the looks of it, he doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon. Just a few days shy of the new year, Laroi released a new video off of F*ck Love Savage, an updated deluxe version of the original F*ck Love mixtape, with an additional 7 songs and new features on existing tracks.

Just last week, Laroi surpassed Lil Uzi Vert's number of monthly listeners and now he's released the video for "Tragic" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Internet Money. The visuals take place during the holidays, where Laroi plays his own version of Santa Claus, in an all-black get-up. In this Christmas tale, The Kid Laroi will most likely make the naughty list but with good reason. You say robbery, I say...Christmas miracle?

To help who seem to be his mother and younger brother, Laroi Claus breaks and enters into a home and steals items to pawn and earn some extra cash to give back to his family. The Kid is following in his mentor Juice WRLD's shoes, creating hearty melodic tunes, displayed in music videos with colored skies, reminiscent of lucid dreams.

What do y'all think of Laroi's latest visuals?