Rappers are often encouraged to have a plan b, just in case music doesn't work out for them. In the case of The Game, it was actually plan C.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

During a recent interview on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Steven Jackson, the Compton rapper reflected on his come-up in rap, among other topics. However, one of the most interesting parts was when he described his career goals after getting shot. The rapper explained how he had to pivot his way out of the street life after coming out of a coma. And while he did want to make a career out of rap music, it wasn't necessarily a priority. Instead, he looked towards a more tangible career path, like becoming a manager at Home Depot.

"For some reason, I had wrote out in my mind five things that I wanted to do," the Drillmatic rapper explained. "Number one was like, go apply at Home Depot cause I would just always drive by Home Depot. It would always say ‘now hiring,’ and I figured, you know, one day I probably can manage this thing, then be district manager. I’ll be running Home Depot. I don’t know why I had that idea in my mind, but that was number one."

Rapping was #3 on the list but it was clearly the most fruitful. "So rap was number three, which ended up being number one cause it was the easiest to attain. I felt like cause all I would have to do is get this notebook, study some of the greats, and then I would have me some bars. Well, even though I thought it was that easy, it wasn’t," he added.

Watch the full episode below.