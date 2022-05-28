The beef between The Game and 50 Cent spans almost two decades and shows no sign of slowing. Back in April, The Game spoke to Fat Joe and doubled down that 50 Cent did not put him on. The Game challenged Eminem to a battle, but The Game said it was only because 50 Cent "can't rap." The third member of G-Unit, Tony Yayo, recently weighed in on the infinite beef, saying he knew where its real roots lay.

Now Game's back for more 50 Cent disparaging. In a recent interview with the All The Smoke podcast, Game spoke about a high point in his beef with 50. According to him, 50 and Jimmy Iovine were ready to pay big money to get his G-Unit attacks to stop.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

"Lotta people don’t know this... 50 and Jimmy Iovine gave me a million dollars to stop saying G-Unot," Game said. "They wrote me a check, they bought it. I had to trademark the G-Unot. And you remember when I was going around with the rat and doing all that s**t, that s**t hurt– killed G-Unit."

And Game didn't stop there, going on to describe the demise of the G-Unit fashion line. "You stopped seeing the candy cane tank tops and all that s**t," he said. "All that, the whole G-Unit/Mark Ecko, the shoes, that s**t died. That s**t was a hot commodity at once, G-Unit clothing. N****s was wearing the sweats, headbands, the masks, everything... So they had to pay me. I should have asked for more but them n****s gave me a million. But I’m a hood n***a, a million dollars to stop saying this word? Where's the check? They wrote the check and I stopped saying it."

It seems that The Game/50 Cent beef will continue to be a constant in the hip hop world.

