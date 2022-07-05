The Game recalled his favorite memories from working with Tyler, The Creator during an interview with HipHopDX ahead of the release of his new album, Drillmatic. The two rappers collaborated on “Martians vs. Goblins,” from Game's 2011 project, The R.E.D. Album.

Game described his relationship with Tyler as “big brother-little brother.”

“One of my favorite Tyler moments was when I pulled up in my Bentley on Fairfax at the store,” he said. “He was just chilling and I jumped out the car. They thought I was coming to say what’s up, but I took his skateboard and jumped back in the car and I left. He chased me down Fairfax! Obviously he wasn’t faster than a Bentley.”



Chad Buchanan / Getty Images

He added, “He hit me for the next probably three or four months trying to ask me to bring his fucking skateboard back, saying that he would meet me. I don’t skateboard but, you know, [for] skateboarders, the skateboard is a big fucking deal. I still got that skateboard. Tyler does asshole shit all the time so it was dope to give him a little bit of his own medicine.”

From there, Game praised Tyler as an "an amazing guy,” noting his work in the community, his commitment to his friends, and obviously, his work as a musician.

"I got nothing but flowers to give Tyler, man, for still being up here after what’s it been, like, 10 years?" he added, saying that even as a two-time Grammy Award-winning artist, he still doesn't get the credit he deserves.

Check out Game's comments on Tyler, The Creator below.

