The Game is a generous person, so of course, he went all out for his son Harlem Taylor for his 16th birthday. The ceremonial 16th birthday marks the beginning of young adulthood, so naturally, The Game gifted his son with a grown-ups favorite toy: a luxury vehicle. Harlem was blessed with a new BMW SUV, dressed with a bow as onlookers took pictures. In videos acquired by TMZ, it looks like The Game invited Harlem's entire school to the party.

The 16th birthday party included performances by Blueface, Trippie Redd, and Tee Grizzley. The Game spent most of the night behind a camera filming his son's special moment, so it is unsure if he hopped on stage himself. The proud father also jumped on Instagram to praise his son's growth. "I named you Harlem because that’s the 1st city in New York I had ever been to & during my time there, I felt it’s strength, culture & I learned a lot of its history so I felt it appropriate for my 1st born," wrote The Game in a lengthy caption. "If you weren’t born who knows where I’d be in life, but I am 100% positive it wouldn’t be here, as I didn’t even know how to properly love or appreciate anything til I met you. 16 years later & wow... look at you !!!"