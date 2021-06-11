mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tha Eastsidaz Reunite For "Hood Creeps Out at Night"

Mitch Findlay
June 11, 2021 14:01
295 Views
01
2
Image via YouTubeImage via YouTube
Image via YouTube

Hood Creeps Out At Night
Tha Eastsidaz

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Snoop Dogg, Goldie Loc, and Tray Dee reunite as Tha Eastsidaz for spooky west coast banger "Hood Creeps Out At Night."


Snoop Dogg, Goldie Loc, and Tray Dee -- known collectively as Tha Eastsidaz -- have reunited to deliver the bouncy new West Coast anthem "Hood Creeps Out At Night." Set to appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming film The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, this spooky take on the Whodini classic should instantly spark a wave of nostalgia in any West Coast fan.

Though the song feels decidedly low-stakes, understandable given its placement on a horror-comedy soundtrack, it's still fun to see Snoop, Tray, and Goldie once again repping Tha Eastsidaz crew. It's certainly been a minute since we've heard from the trio, who seem to revel in the opportunity to engage in some mild horrorcore, an aesthetic bolstered by the eerie and mischievous video.

Be sure to check out the new Eastsidaz track right now, and sound off in the comments below. Should you be interested in seeing the film from whence it came, check out The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2, officially out today. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Everything got funny when I made a little money
Got my Unk stealin' from me tryna play me as a dummy
What's crazy is I really like to splurge on a n***a
I turned my back for a second and he purged on a n***a

Tha Eastsidaz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  2
  295
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tha Eastsidaz Goldie Loc Snoop Dogg Big Tray Deee
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tha Eastsidaz Reunite For "Hood Creeps Out at Night"
01
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject