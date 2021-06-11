Tha Eastsidaz Reunite For "Hood Creeps Out at Night"

Snoop Dogg, Goldie Loc, and Tray Dee -- known collectively as Tha Eastsidaz -- have reunited to deliver the bouncy new West Coast anthem "Hood Creeps Out At Night." Set to appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming film The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, this spooky take on the Whodini classic should instantly spark a wave of nostalgia in any West Coast fan.

Though the song feels decidedly low-stakes, understandable given its placement on a horror-comedy soundtrack, it's still fun to see Snoop, Tray, and Goldie once again repping Tha Eastsidaz crew. It's certainly been a minute since we've heard from the trio, who seem to revel in the opportunity to engage in some mild horrorcore, an aesthetic bolstered by the eerie and mischievous video.

Be sure to check out the new Eastsidaz track right now, and sound off in the comments below. Should you be interested in seeing the film from whence it came, check out The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2, officially out today.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Everything got funny when I made a little money

Got my Unk stealin' from me tryna play me as a dummy

What's crazy is I really like to splurge on a n***a

I turned my back for a second and he purged on a n***a