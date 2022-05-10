T.F. & 2Eleven Lock In With Conway The Machine On "Blackout"

T.F. and 2Eleven are getting hella active this year. The two rappers are a little over a month removed from the release of their second collaborative project together, Skanless Levelz 2. The follow-up to their 2020 joint effort consisted of eight songs in total with appearances from G Perico and Slumlord Trill. However, the two clearly have more heat in the stash.

On Friday, they came through with a new single titled, "Blackout" ft. Conway The Machine. The two West Coast MCs dive into the gritty Buffalo sound with some help from Olman80zz, who cooks up the eerie production. T.F. and 2Eleven flex their lyrical prowess even harder on this one before Conway closes out the record on the final verse.

Check out T.F. and 2Eleven's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

If it's pressure, we spin and we ain't gon' let it drag out

Told that bitch to put up that plate and don't leave them bags out

Where I'm from, you can't put up your peace, it's getting bad out

But I'm a straight goon, doing push-ups and holding us in a dayrun

Your turn to eat comin', but it ain't soon

