Tee Grizzley Takes His Storytelling To New Heights On "Robbery"

Aron A.
April 19, 2020 14:41
Tee Grizzley is on beast mode with his latest release.


It's been over a year since Tee Grizzley teamed up with Timbaland for his last project Scriptures. Though we've received new music from him, it has been scarce following the shooting that claimed the life of his aunt and manager. He released "Satish" in dedication to her and kept low key until the beginning of the year when he dropped off "Red Light." 

This weekend, he dropped off his latest effort, "Robbery." On Scriptures, Tee Grizzley showcased an immense amount of growth as a rapper, especially when it comes to storytelling. "Robbery" continues to build on his ability to really paint a picture. Beginning from a chain snatching, Tee Grizzley details vengeance on his robber and the eventual troubles that seeking revenge got him into.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I ain't panic, hop in my whip and left
Time to do some homework, I'm about to put that boy to rest
He look like a killa, I'm about to put him to the test
Wanna kill me a n***a, all you see in my face is death, n***a

