Tee Grizzley Goes Back In Time For "Sweet Thangs" Visuals

Tee Grizzley adds another layer to his storytelling.

Fresh off the release of Scriptures, an album many are praising as his best work to date, Tee Grizzley has enhanced the experience with some new visuals for "Sweet Thangs." The Timbaland-produced track finds Grizzley sitting comfortably in his element, recounting his formative street-life days with a notable sense of authenticity. The Mills Miller directed video follows suit, taking viewers back to Detroit in the year 2000. The clip begins by tracking a young man as he sticks up a gas station, setting off a series of interconnected events in motion.

Divided into three acts, including "Greed," "Karma," and "Revenge," Tee Grizzley grounds the clip with his formidable presence. Between shots of the hood, his own performance, and the unfolding narrative, "Sweet Thangs" blends several elements together in one distinct package. Be sure to check this one out, and if you haven't yet listened to Scriptures, do yourself a favor and rectify that immediately. It may very well be one of the year's strongest projects to date.