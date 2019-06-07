Tee Grizzley Cooks Up A Hot Record With "Scriptures"

Detroit's Tee Grizzley steps his game up on Scriptures, an album that he's been hyping for the last few months with singles like"Locked Up," "God's Warrior," and "Sweet Thangs." The record was produced by legendary artist and musician Timbaland who has been sharing bits of his time with the rapper on Instagram. Scriptures, a title that Tee Grizzley gave his album because he said they're "words to live by," offers up a solid variety of when it comes to beats. Too often rap albums remain stagnate due to too many tracks sounding eerily similar to others.

Last week, Grizz chopped it up with Power 106's L.A. Leakers and talked about what it was like working in the studio with Timbaland. "It's undescribable, bro," he said. "It made me happy to even be in the studio with him. I'm telling myself I can't take the same approach. I gotta really elevate on this mothaf*cka. You feel me? [I] just did that sh*t and he was f*ckin' with it. There's been a couple times when he had to tell me, 'Nah, you gotta do something else.' And then I'd do something else and he'd be like, 'Yeah, that's it.' So, it was a learning process, and it was an experience at the same time."

Scriptures also includes YNW Melly and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, the only two artists featured on the album. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. God’s Warrior

2. Sweet Thangs

3. Heroes

4. No Talkin

5. Had To

6. Locksmith

7. Scriptures

8. Locked Up

9. Add Me Up

10. More Than Friends

11. Overseas

12. Million Dollar Foreign

13. Preach

14. Young Grizzley World ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & YNW Melly