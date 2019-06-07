mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tee Grizzley Cooks Up A Hot Record With "Scriptures"

Erika Marie
June 07, 2019 00:53
Timbaland produced the project that Tee Grizzley said helped elevate him as an artist.


Detroit's Tee Grizzley steps his game up on Scriptures, an album that he's been hyping for the last few months with singles like"Locked Up," "God's Warrior," and "Sweet Thangs." The record was produced by legendary artist and musician Timbaland who has been sharing bits of his time with the rapper on Instagram. Scriptures, a title that Tee Grizzley gave his album because he said they're "words to live by," offers up a solid variety of when it comes to beats. Too often rap albums remain stagnate due to too many tracks sounding eerily similar to others.

Last week, Grizz chopped it up with Power 106's L.A. Leakers and talked about what it was like working in the studio with Timbaland. "It's undescribable, bro," he said. "It made me happy to even be in the studio with him. I'm telling myself I can't take the same approach. I gotta really elevate on this mothaf*cka. You feel me? [I] just did that sh*t and he was f*ckin' with it. There's been a couple times when he had to tell me, 'Nah, you gotta do something else.' And then I'd do something else and he'd be like, 'Yeah, that's it.' So, it was a learning process, and it was an experience at the same time."

Scriptures also includes YNW Melly and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, the only two artists featured on the album. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. God’s Warrior 
2. Sweet Thangs
3. Heroes
4. No Talkin
5. Had To
6. Locksmith
7. Scriptures
8. Locked Up
9. Add Me Up
10. More Than Friends
11. Overseas
12. Million Dollar Foreign
13. Preach
14. Young Grizzley World ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & YNW Melly

