Tee Grizzley Drops "Half Tee Half Beast" Ft. Lakeyah & Baby Grizzley

Detroit's very own is back with another record that speaks to the streets that raised him and the industry that changed his life. Tee Grizzley is a buzzing rapper who has built a dedicated fanbase that only increases from one release to the next, and on Friday (April 15), he returned with his new project, Half Tee Half Beast.

The cover art speaks to the inspiration behind the album: Grizzley's signature custom diamond-encrusted pendant. It is one of several high-profile jewelry pieces that Grizzley owns, but this one speaks to how the rapper views himself.

“The name of the mixtape draws a line between the different sides of me," he said. "Yeah, I’m human like everyone else but also the things I’ve been through and had to survive made me a beast.” The album features Baby Grizzley and Quality Control's Lakeyah, so stream Tee Grizzley's Half Tee Half Beast and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Half Tee Half Beast

2. By Myself

3. Loyalty

4. Robbery Part 3

5. MilTroit ft. Lakeyah

6. Afterlife

7. Buss It All Down

8. Oh Yeah

9. Built 4 It

10. Your Grave

11. Drop A Bag

12. No Hook

13. I'm On Go

14. Hustlin

15. Beat The Streets

16. G7

17. Whoop