mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tee Grizzley Drops "Half Tee Half Beast" Ft. Lakeyah & Baby Grizzley

Erika Marie
April 15, 2022 00:54
432 Views
11
4
CoverCover

Half Tee Half Beast
Tee Grizzley

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
55% (5)
Rate
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
3 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Motor City rapper is showing all sides of himself on his latest album.


Detroit's very own is back with another record that speaks to the streets that raised him and the industry that changed his life. Tee Grizzley is a buzzing rapper who has built a dedicated fanbase that only increases from one release to the next, and on Friday (April 15), he returned with his new project, Half Tee Half Beast.

The cover art speaks to the inspiration behind the album: Grizzley's signature custom diamond-encrusted pendant. It is one of several high-profile jewelry pieces that Grizzley owns, but this one speaks to how the rapper views himself.

“The name of the mixtape draws a line between the different sides of me," he said. "Yeah, I’m human like everyone else but also the things I’ve been through and had to survive made me a beast.” The album features Baby Grizzley and Quality Control's Lakeyah, so stream Tee Grizzley's Half Tee Half Beast and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Half Tee Half Beast
2. By Myself
3. Loyalty
4. Robbery Part 3
5. MilTroit ft. Lakeyah
6. Afterlife
7. Buss It All Down
8. Oh Yeah
9. Built 4 It
10. Your Grave
11. Drop A Bag
12. No Hook
13. I'm On Go
14. Hustlin
15. Beat The Streets
16. G7
17. Whoop 

Tee Grizzley Lakeyah Baby Grizzley
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Tee Grizzley Drops "Half Tee Half Beast" Ft. Lakeyah & Baby Grizzley
11
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject