Tech N9ne Connects With Shao Dow For "Kickiter"

It was only a few years ago that Tech N9ne flirted with the idea of retiring from the rap game but that doesn't seem to be something he'll be considering soon. The ever-prolific rapper delivered three albums in 2020 which may have been a result of not being able to tour. However, he's already plotting on his post-pandemic return to the stage and continues to unleash new music for his fans.

On Friday, the rapper returned with an electrifying new collaboration alongside Shao Dow titled, "Kickiter." The minimal production is amplified by Tech N9ne's high-energy and succinct technical prowess on the mic while Shao Dow holds hook duties down on the record.

The rapper recently confirmed that his Strange New World tour will be kicking off this fall. Keep your eyes peeled for that and check Tech's new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Daughter wanted me to meet her milf

Married woman with the cheater guilt

Never did get this leader milk

I ran away trucking 'cause I could tell they were Peterbilt

