TEC Shares His Latest Single "Part Of Me"

Over the years, T.E.C. and Maine Musik have planted their flag in the South, along with the SpiderNation imprint. The two have carved out their own lane to carry on the traditions of the artists that came before them, like the Boosie Badazz's and Kevin Gates'.

T.E.C has continued to deliver heat with every single release this year including his most recent release, "Part Of Me." The rapper brings his pain to the fold as he details his rise in the music industry while still facing personal problems. The song opens up with a pitched-up and filtered R&B sample before T.E.C offers smooth melodies and reflecting on trying to keep his head up in tough times.

Check out the latest from T.E.C. below.

Quotable Lyrics

Trapped in the trenches, bumpin' Boosie with a QP to my name

Now my team depend on me, I'm a QB in the game

Shawty, pardon me

Why you keep makin' it so hard to leave?