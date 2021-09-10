Taylor Gang's "Oh Wow" Features Wiz Khalifa, Young Deji, & Feezy

The Taylor Gang roster knows how to have a good time, and today marks the arrival of their new smooth banger "Oh Wow," featuring Wiz Khalifa, Young Deji, and Feezy. As one might have come to expect given Wiz's involvement, this one is decidedly lacking in urgency -- it's part of their charm, as Taylor Gang has never been known to cave under pressure.

While some might not be on board for Taylor Gang's perpetual state of chill, "Oh Wow" is executed with precision, a crisp and clean drop that is decidedly straightforward on a lyrical front. All parties know exactly what they want -- best summarized by women, weed, and weather, with the latter two flagged as "top priority." Check out this new one now, especially if you're a loyal Wiz fan, and sound off in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

She wants to party and me too,

She said I'm big on the YouTube

I found the spot like I'm Blues Clues