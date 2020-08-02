mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tate Kobang & K Camp Link Up On "I Remember"

Aron A.
August 02, 2020 11:45
Tate Kobang and K Camp got a banger for the freaks on "I Remember."


Tate Kobang has been steadily killing shit for nearly 10 years at this point. The rapper released his latest project, Wrote On My Body earlier this week but he's still applying pressure months later. The rapper came through with his new single, "I Remember" this week ft. K Camp. Tate Kobang and K Camp deliver a muddy banger reflecting on the lows and celebrating the highs in life. "I remember fuckin' your BM/ Met her in the DM, she a fre-e-e-eak/ I remember we was down bad/ n***as couldn't sleep, couldn't e-e-e-eat," Kobang raps on the hook. Koban's songwriting skills are taken to new highs on the record while K Camp continues to prove that he can take any song and elevate it with his song pen.

Quotable Lyrics
I remember givin' bitch money for the kids
At the crib, and she went and spent it on Dolce
I remember when a man down
Looked his mother in her eyes
And I told her everything gonna be okay

