Yoenis Cespedes
Yoenis Cespedes Suddenly Opts Out Of 2020 Season
Yoenis Cespedes is opting out of the 2020 MLB season.
By
Cole Blake
Aug 02, 2020
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes Nowhere To Be Found Prior To Match
Yoenis Cespedes did not report to the Truist Park where his Mets are taking on the Atlanta Braves.
By
Alexander Cole
Aug 02, 2020
