yeezy 450
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy 450 "Cinder" Coming This Spring: First LookThe Yeezy 450 continues to receiver some new offerings.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy 450 Surfaces In "Resin" Colorway: First LookA new Yeezy 450 colorway will be dropping closer to Christmas.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy 450 "Dark Slate" Coming Soon: On-Foot ImagesThe Adidas Yeezy 450 is set to receive its second colorway.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy 450 Shown Off In "Dark Slate:" First LookThe Adidas Yeezy 450 is already looking to drop in a new colorway.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersKanye West's Adidas Yeezy 450 Sells Out In Record TimeKanye West's sneaker designs continue to be a sales juggernaut.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy 450 Finally Hitting The Market: First LookKanye West's Yeezy 450 is finally hitting the market after years of teasing.By Alexander Cole