Music
Kanye West Confirms Fans Can Use "YZY" Crypto Coin To Buy Concert Tickets & Merch
Kanye West has gotten into the crypto market and confirmed that his fans will be able to use the "YZY" coin to buy concert tickets and merch.
By
Devin Morton
September 28, 2025
