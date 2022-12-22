well sed
Original Content
Seddy Hendrinx Says He's Going To Save Hip-Hop In "On The Come Up"
Seddy Hendrinx has ambitious plans. On the latest episode of "On The Come Up," the "Well Sed" artist details his elaborate dream collab, working with DJ Drama, and more.
By
Aron A.
Dec 22, 2022
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE