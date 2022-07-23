wedding rumours
- RelationshipsRihanna & A$AP Rocky's Wedding Will Take Place In Barbados, Sources SayInsiders have also revealed that the 35-year-old reportedly wants to have a total of three or four children.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKylie Jenner Seemingly Hints At Having More Babies With Travis Scott After Wedding Rumours FlySources close to the socialite have done their part to shut down gossip about a wedding registry floating around online.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner & Travis Scott Won't Be Getting Married This December, Despite Rumours: ReportOnline sleuths found a wedding registry full of lavish items under "Cactus Jack" and "Mother Goose," though sources are denying that it belongs to the parents of two.By Hayley Hynes