Urban Meyer
- SportsFormer Jaguars Kicker Sues Team Over Urban Meyer's Alleged AbuseJosh Lambo claims he was kicked and berated by Meyer.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUrban Meyer Reportedly Didn't Know Who Aaron Donald WasUrban Meyer's time with the Jaguars was pretty comical.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUrban Meyer Apologizes To Jacksonville & Addresses Josh Lambo IncidentUrban Meyer has apologized to the city of Jacksonville.By Cole Blake
- SportsUrban Meyer Reportedly Ghosted Coaching Staff Prior To FiringUrban Meyer showed his unreliability until the very end.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUrban Meyer Fired By The Jaguars Following Horrific StartUrban Meyer only lasted 13 games.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJaguars Plan To Keep Urban Meyer On As Head Coach: ReportThe Jaguars reportedly intend to keep Urban Meyer on as head coach.By Cole Blake
- SportsUrban Meyer Finally Gets His First Win As Jaguars Head CoachThe Jaguars won on a last-second kick.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUrban Meyer Shares Ridiculous Goal For Jaguars OffenseUrban Meyer has ambitious plans for his 0-5 team.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUrban Meyer Viewed As A "Laughing Stock" By Jaguars Players: ReportIt's not looking good for Urban Meyer.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTim Tebow Calls Urban Meyer Situation "Heartbreaking"Tim Tebow had a lot to say about the Urban Meyer situation, on "First Take."By Alexander Cole
- SportsUrban Meyer's Wife Issues Statement On Viral VideoUrban Meyer's wife Shelley is taking a break from Twitter.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUrban Meyer Apologizes Over Viral Video In Which He Got Caught In 4KUrban Meyer knows he messed up.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTim Tebow Defends Urban Meyer After Abysmal 0-4 StartTim Tebow still believes in his former head coach.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUrban Meyer Caught Dancing With Younger Woman In Viral VideoA video of Jaguars' coach Urban Meyer dancing with a younger woman has gone viral on Twitter.By Cole Blake