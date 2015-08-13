up in smoke
- MusicIce Cube Reflects On Eminem Opening "Up In Smoke" TourIce Cube takes a moment to reflect on the Up In Smoke tour, where a young Eminem was holding it down as an opener. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXzibit Reflects On "Restless" 18th Anniversary: "This Album Changed My Life"Xzibit's "Restless" turns 18. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXzibit Shares The Wisdom Of Dr. Dre On The Breakfast ClubXzibit reflects on a long and storied career. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentCheech & Chong Were Completely Sober When They Filmed "Up In Smoke"Your whole life is a lie.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsStream Tiara Thomas' EP "Up In Smoke"Stream Tiara Thomas' 9-track EP "Up in Smoke."By Danny Schwartz