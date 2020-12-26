university of utah
Kyle Kuzma Cops Humongous Back Tattoo
Kuzma's new tat pays homage to his days at the Univesity of Utah
Alexander Cole
Aug 19, 2021
Univ. Of Utah Star Ty Jordan Reportedly Dead From Accidental Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound
Authorities believe the shooting was accidental.
Karlton Jahmal
Dec 26, 2020
