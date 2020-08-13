Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro
- SneakersUndefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Hall Of Fame" To Get Second ReleaseThe new Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 collab is providing fans with a second chance.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersUndefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Hall Of Fame" Release Date RevealedThe Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 collab is coming out just in time for Kobe's Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersUndefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Hall Of Fame" Unveiled: PhotosUndefeated and Nike are teaming for yet another Nike Kobe 5 Protro.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersUndefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "What If" Pack Unveiled: PhotosThis Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro collab will honor the teams that passed on the Lakers legend.By Alexander Cole