ufc 249
- SportsConor McGregor Sends Vicious Threats At Justin GaethjeConor McGregor has a lot to get off his chest these days.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJustin Gaethje Upsets Tony Ferguson At UFC 249, Twitter ReactsJustin Gaethje pulled off the upset via technical knockout in the fifth round.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTony Ferguson Laces Into Khabib And Tells Him To RetireTony Ferguson isn't too happy about Khabib's decision not to fight him.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Reveals UFC 249 Has Been CanceledDana White was holding out hope that UFC 249 could go on as planned.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJustin Gaethje Reacts To Securing Tony Ferguson UFC 249 FightJustin Gaethje had a lot to say about taking this latest fight against Tony Ferguson.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKhabib Nurmagomedov's Replacement For UFC 249 RevealedKhabib Nurmagomedov was supposed to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Calls Out Khabib For Ducking Tony Ferguson FightConor McGregor seems to think it was too convenient for Khabib to be back home in Russia during the Coronavirus crisis.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKhabib & Tony Ferguson's UFC 249 Fight Receives Major SetbackKhabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is a fight that probably won't happen at this point.By Alexander Cole