Tyler Lockett
- SportsTyler Lockett Admits He Nearly Quit Football Twice With Mental Health StrugglesTyler Lockett says that he's dealt with depression and anxiety during his NFL career and it nearly caused him to quit the sport.By Cole Blake
- SportsTyler Lockett Volunteers To Workout With Colin Kaepernick Sparking Comeback RumorsColin Kaepernick and Tyler Lockett discussed working out together on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- SportsTyler Lockett Describes Horrific COVID-19 SymptomsTyler Lockett went through a bad bout of COVID-19 recently.By Alexander Cole