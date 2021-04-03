trilogy fight
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Vs. Gennadiy Golovkin Trilogy Fight Date RevealedThe trilogy fight fans have been waiting for is almost upon us.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTyron Woodley Reveals Trilogy Clause In Jake Paul ContractTyron Woodley is excited for his second opportunity against Jake Paul.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSylvester Stallone Gives His McGregor Vs. Poirier PredictionDustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are set to headline UFC 264 in about a month from now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Reveals Date For Dustin Poirier Trilogy FightConor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be back at it this summer.By Alexander Cole