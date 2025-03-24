News
French Montana To Dish Out $400k Over His Dog's Alleged "Vicious" Attack On Landscaper
French Montana plans to appeal the ruling if he can't convince the judge to change their mind on the incident with his Tibetan Mastiff.
By
Cole Blake
18 mins ago
