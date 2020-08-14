The Versace Tape
- NewsBoldy James Pays Tribute To Nick Van Exel On "Brick Van Exel"Boldy James' "Brick Van Exel" is a standout from his brand new project "The Versace Tape."By Alexander Cole
- NewsBoldy James, Westside Gunn & More Paint Pictures On "Roxycontin"Boldy James, Westside Gunn, Keisha Plum, and Tiona D close out "The Versace Tape" with Griselda flair. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBoldy James Makes Griselda Debut With "The Versace Tape"Detroit lyricist Boldy James has connected with producer Jay Versace for his Griselda debut album "The Versace Tape." By Mitch Findlay