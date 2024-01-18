the great wall
- MusicA Guide Through Houston’s Rap Scene With Paul Wall: On “The Great Wall," That Mexican O.T & Metro Boomin CollaborationFrom Rap-A-Lot and Street Military to Megan Thee Stallion and Don Toliver, Paul Wall traces the roots of Houston’s vibrant sound and looks forward to its evolution. The People’s Champ tells HotNewHipHop why Trump’s presidency impeded the release of “The Great Wall,” how That Mexican O.T. made him rerecord his verse, and why working with Metro Boomin reminds him of his days on Swishahouse.By Aron A.