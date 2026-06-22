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The Great impersonator
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Halsey Gets Into Viral Spat With Anthony Fantano Over "The Great Impersonator" Review
Anthony Fantano is no fan of Halsey's music, and now, the singer is coming out with her own thoughts on the matter.
By
Alexander Cole
June 22, 2026