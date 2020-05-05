the goat album
- Original ContentPolo G Is The New Gen GOAT: On His Tribute To Juice WRLD & Striving For GrowthEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Polo G talks about his new album "The GOAT," life in Los Angeles and more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsPolo G & Juice WRLD "Flex" On "The GOAT" CollabAhead of Polo G's new album, "The GOAT," arriving tomorrow, we get a sneak peak at his posthumous collab with Juice WRLD.By Rose Lilah
- MusicPolo G Announces "The GOAT" Album & Release DatePolo G announces his sophomore album, "The GOAT," arriving very soon.By Rose Lilah