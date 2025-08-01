thatistheplan

News
Music
Anthony Fantano Apologizes For Past Use Of Slurs After Alarming Clips Resurface
Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop posted a video apologizing for old clips that paint the YouTuber in a dubious light.
By
Devin Morton
August 01, 2025
