tha truth
- MixtapesTha Truth PT. 3Trae Tha Truth delivers a mixtape full of bangers. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTrae Tha Truth Feat. Future, Boosie Badazz "Tricken Every Car I Get" VideoTrae tha Truth drops his "Tricken Every Car I Get" feat. Future & Boosie Badazz.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsStream Trae Tha Truth's New Album "Tha Truth"Listen to Trae Tha Truth's new album, which is stacked with guest appearances.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTrae Tha Truth Reveals "Tha Truth" TracklistTrae tha Truth's "Tha Truth" has some dope features.By Danny Schwartz