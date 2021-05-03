Terry Bradshaw
Sports
Terry Bradshaw Rips Aaron Rodgers Over Vaccine: "You Lied"
Terry Bradshaw ripped Aaron Rodgers during the Fox pregame show, Sunday.
By
Cole Blake
Nov 07, 2021
Sports
Terry Bradshaw Roasts Aaron Rodgers For Packers Drama
Terry Bradshaw thinks Rodgers just needs to suck it up.
By
Alexander Cole
May 03, 2021
