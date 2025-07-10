t.i. situationships

News
Music
T.I. And Grand Hustle Films Barred From Using "Situationships" In Upcoming Movie
A New York court issued an injunction preventing T.I. and his team from using the term "Situationships" in distributed content.
Devin Morton
16 mins ago
